A semi-truck crashed into the Highway 3 barricade 41 kilometres west of Princeton on Saturday, Oct. 22. (Becka Melissa, Facebook)

Highway 3 has reopened west of Princeton after a semi-truck crashed into the road’s barricade early Saturday morning.

DriveBC received reports at around 8 a.m. of a vehicle blocking the highway in both directions about 21 kilometres east of Manning Park, near Garrett Road.

The incident closed Highway 3 at Similkameen Falls, about 43 kilometres west of Princeton.

Drivers in the area can still expect delays due to congestion, DriveBC says.

