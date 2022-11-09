Highway 23, 90 km north of Revelstoke, looking north. (DriveBC)

Highway 23, 90 km north of Revelstoke, looking north. (DriveBC)

Highway 23 North closed due to vehicle incident

The road still has no detour and will be closed until further notice

Highway 23 North is closed in both directions due to a vehicle incident 37 kilometres north of Revelstoke.

The incident occurred between the Revelstoke Dam avalanche gates and Mars Ck. Bridge. DriveBC said there’s no detour available for the area at this time.

DriveBC is expected to provide an update on the situation at 11:00 a.m.

The Revelstoke Review will stay up-to-date on the situation as it progresses.

READ MORE: Revelstoke Grizzlies look to snap cold streak tonight against division rivals

READ MORE: Okanagan College Revelstoke Centre looking for volunteers to help in literacy program

@josh_piercey
josh.piercey@revelstokereview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Revelstoketrans-canada highway

Previous story
Life sentences for youths convicted in slaying of Surrey mechanic
Next story
Pour one out for the cancelled 2023 Okanagan Beer Festival

Just Posted

Highway 23, 90 km north of Revelstoke, looking north. (DriveBC)
Highway 23 North closed due to vehicle incident

(Pixabay)
Morning Start: The world’s population

~Golden Museum and Archives
From the archives

Legion vice president Randy Hamilton hand Mayor Ron Ouszusk the first poppy. (Michele LaPointe/ Golden Star)
High hopes for good turnout during Golden’s Remembrance Day