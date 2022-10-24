Highway 1 update at Frenchman’s Bridge

Fall closures remain on the Kicking Horse Canyon due to construction on Phase 4

Work continues on on the Trans-Canada at Phase 4 of the Kicking Horse Canyon.

BC Transportation and Infrastructure posted a photo of the Frenchman’s Bridge under construction, leading to “Cut 3” near Dart Creek on Oct. 21, to give the public an update on the current situation.

Three phases of work are now compleate and have transformed 21 kilometres of narrow, winding two-lane highway into a four-lane, 100 km/h standard. Construction of the fourth and final phase remains and is the most difficult according to the ministry. The 4.8 kilometres stretch of highway is expected to be substantially complete in winter 2023-24.

This section of Highway 1, 4.8 km east of Golden, remains closed until Dec. 1. If you’re travelling the Highway 95/93 detour route, please add about 1.5 hours to your time and watch for wildlife.

For more information, visit the project website: www.kickinghorsecanyon.ca

