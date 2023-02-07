Highway 1 to close east of Revelstoke for avalanche control work

The closure starts on Wednesday (Feb. 8) from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Highway 1 east of Revelstoke will be closed for two hours tomorrow (Feb. 8) morning for avalanche control work.

The work will be between Woolsey Creek bridge spanning more than 24 kilometres to Hemlock Grove Boardwalk. DriveBC announced the closure Tuesday afternoon, which will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m on Wednesday. During the work, traffic in both directions will be stopped with no alternative route.

This closure comes after a similar closure prevented traffic from passing for most of the day Tuesday.

DriveBC said that an update would be provided at 12:45 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 8.

