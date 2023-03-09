(DriveBC)

Update: Highway 1 east of Revelstoke reopened

The highway was closed from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Update: The avalanche control work is complete and Highway 1 is reopened.

Original: Highway 1 will be closed east of Revelstoke from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. for avalanche control work.

The highway closure will start near the Illecillewaet brake check and runs more than nine kilometers to the western boundary of Glacier National Park. There will be no detour around the closure, so drivers should be aware.

DriveBC cautioned for drivers to watch for traffic control and will provide an update at 1 p.m.

