Highway 1 closure between Revelstoke and Golden

The road will be closed from noon to 6 p.m.

Highway 1 will be closed for six hours today for avalanche control work between Revelstoke and Golden.

⛔ HEADS UP – #BCHwy1 Avalanche control activities between #Revelstoke and #GoldenBC will have the road closed today from 12 pm to 6 pm PST. No detour will be available. ℹ️ For more info and updates:https://t.co/LFwvqBra9L pic.twitter.com/LnuxLLXCne — DriveBC (@DriveBC) May 4, 2023

The closure will start at noon and go until 6 p.m., during which no detour will be available. The road will be closed between Townley St. in Revelstoke and Anderson Rd. near Golden.

DriveBC will provide an update at 6 p.m.

