Highway 1 closed in Sicamous due to collision on Bruhn Bridge

Traffic being detoured on highways 97A and 97B

Highway 1 was closed in both directions following a multiple-vehicle collision on the Bruhn Bridge at Sicamous on Thursday evening, July 28, 2022. (Contributed)

Highway 1 remains closed in both directions following a multiple-vehicle collision on the Bruhn Bridge at Sicamous.

Around 8:35 p.m. on Thursday, July 28, DriveBC reported traffic was being detoured via Highway 97A and 97B through Grindrod.

An assessment was in progress and an air ambulance reportedly landed at Finlayson Park as part of the emergency response.

UPDATE – #BCHwy1 is closed at the RW Bruhn Bridge in #Sicamous due to a multi-vehicle incident. Detour is available via Hwy 97A and Hwy 97B through #Grindrod. See Drive BC: https://t.co/CvQpqHXXlZ pic.twitter.com/AbFfAQP3bZ — DriveBC (@DriveBC) July 29, 2022

