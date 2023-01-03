UPDATE: Highway 1 open to single lane alternating traffic east of Chase

Update
Highway 1 east of Chase open to single lane alternating traffic following closure caused by vehicle incident.
⚠️ UPDATE – #BCHwy1 is now operating at single lane alternating traffic east of #ChaseBC east of Shuswap Ave following an earlier vehicle incident. Watch for traffic control and expect delays.
Initial story
Highway 1 east of Chase is closed in both directions, reports Drive BC.
The cause is a vehicle incident between Shuswap Avenue and Trans-Canada Highway frontage for 0.1 kilometres, approximately two kms east of Chase. The road is closed and an assessment is in progress.
A detour is available on Highway 97 via Falkland.
The next update on Drive BC is scheduled for Jan. 3 at 4:30 p.m.
⛔ CLOSED – #BCHwy1 is closed east of #ChaseBC east of Shuswap Ave due to a vehicle incident.
Crews are on scene and an assessment is in progress. A detour is available via #BCHwy97.
