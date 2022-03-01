The roads are slippery, drive with care. (DriveBC webcam photo)

Highway 1 closed east of Golden in both directions

The closure is due to a vehicle incident.

Highway 1 just east of Golden in the Kicking Horse Canyon area is closed in both directions, according to DriveBC, between GOlden Donald upper Rd and Yoho Bridge.

DriveBC is reporting a vehicle incident approximately four kilometres east of Golden along Highway 1 is causing the closure.

Currently there is an assessment in progress.

Expect delays in the area.

The next update is expected to be at 11:30 a.m. MST.

A detour is available along highway 95 and 93 via Radium while the highway is closed.

Weather is causing slippery driving conditions along the highway, from Revelstoke to Golden. Drive with care and check DriveBC for updates on road closures and conditions.

