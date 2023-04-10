Highway 1 closed between Revelstoke and Golden

Highway 1, near Parks Canada Headquarters at Glacier National Park, 72 km east of Revelstoke, looking east. (DriveBC)

Highway 1 is closed between Revelstoke and Golden while crews perform avalanche control operations.

The entire 150 km stretch of highway between the two communities will remain closed until approximately 2 p.m. according to DriveBC.

No detours are available at this time.

This avalanche control work comes off the back of a ‘strong spring storm’ in the area which was expected to peak today according to DriveBC.

Travellers should expect a long-term closure in the Golden area starting tomorrow. Highway 1 through Kicking Horse Canyon will be closed from noon on April 11 until 11:59 p.m. on April 15.

