Chase resident Kim Harvey shared this photo of the unstable slope that prompted the closure of Highway 1. (Kim Harvey photo)

Chase resident Kim Harvey shared this photo of the unstable slope that prompted the closure of Highway 1. (Kim Harvey photo)

Highway 1 at Chase reopens after closure ‘to protect public safety’

Section of Trans-Canada was closed for geotechnical assessment

Traffic is once again flowing along Highway 1 at Chase.

The Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure said the highway reopened to traffic around 10 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 9.

A section of the Trans-Canada Highway west of Shuswap Avenue was closed to traffic Wednesday afternoon for a geotechnical assessment. Chase RCMP reported a partial landslide at an unstable slope had resulted in debris filling an adjacent ditch. There were concerns additional debris could slide onto the highway.

In an email, the ministry said no debris movement landed on the highway, “but out of an abundance of caution to protect public safety, the highway was closed while geotechnical engineers assessed the situation.”

While the highway was closed, access to Chase for emergency vehicles was available as needed.

Traffic lined up immediately after the closure was escorted through Chase, 100 vehicles at a time. Afterwards, traffic was required to use a detour via highways 97 and 97B.

The ministry advised to check drivebc.ca for updates.

Read more: Update: Trans-Canada Highway at Chase remains closed

Read more: Backcountry enthusiasts warned of avalanche risks in B.C. Interior mountains

lachlan@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Sign up for our newsletter to get Salmon Arm stories in your inbox every morning.

Salmon ArmShuswaptrans-canada highway

Previous story
Vernon Mountie loses negligence claim in false accusations of drinking at murder scene
Next story
Earthquake hits Indonesia, killing 4 as restaurant collapses

Just Posted

(File photo)
COLUMN: Protecting children with, not from, knowledge

The latest snow basin measurements from the B.C. River Forecast Centre.
East and West Kootenay snow packs 84% of normal

In much of British Columbia, the snow measurements as of Feb. 1 are significantly below normal. (BC River Forecast Centre image)
February snow measurements below normal for much of B.C.

(Twitter)
Morning Start: The first Tim Hortons