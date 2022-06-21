High Streamflow Alert ends for Upper Columbia

The High Streamflow Advisory for Upper Columbia and the Golden area has been lifted, as precipitation has tapered off and stabilized.

The High Streamflow Advisory was issued on June 15, after being downgraded from a Flood Watch that was issued a few days prior.

High Streamflow Advisories remain in place in the surrounding areas, however, with the alert in effect just south of Golden in the East Kootenay Region, which includes Kootenay National Park and extends down to the southern border, to Fernie and Cranbrook.

West Kootenay also has an advisory in place, while Flood Watch continues to the east for the South Thompson area.

Both the Columbia and Kicking Horse are expected to maintain 1-2 year return flows over the next five days.

An unusually high spring snowpack in Upper Columbia, which is finally melting after a cooler spring, contributed to the heightened river levels last week.

Rain is supposed to tapper off after a wet springs, just as the official summer months begin, with temperatures forecasted to even hit 29 degrees at points over the next seven days.

The rivers are still running high, fast and strong, so take care when near the rivers.

The public is advised to stay clear of the fast-flowing rivers and potentially unstable riverbanks during the high-streamflow period. Be prepared and know your hazards.

Exercise caution around riverbanks as fast-moving water can cause erosion and destabilization of riverbanks.

Warn children about the dangers of fast-moving water, especially if you live near the river.

Keep pets away from fast-moving water.

The River Forecast Centre continues to monitor the conditions and will provide updates as conditions warrant.

