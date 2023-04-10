High streamflow advisory issued for Kootenay, Boundary region

Environment Canada forecasting up to 50 millimetres of rain in the Elk Valley

The River Forecast Centre has issued a high streamflow advisory for specific water bodies and waterways in the East and West Kootenay, along with the Boundary region. Pictured is the Elk River near Fernie. Scott Tibballs photo.

A high streamflow advisory has been issued for some rivers and water bodies across the Kootenay and Boundary region, according to the River Forecast Centre.

The River Forecast Centre’s high streamflow advisory singles out Grand Forks in the boundary region, tributaries into Arrow Lakes, Slocan Lake and Kootenay Lake in the West Kootenay as well as the Elk Valley, specifically near Fernie, in the East Kootenay.

“River flows in the Kootenay region are currently below normal as the freshet snowmelt season has yet to significantly begin. The upcoming heavy rainfall is expected to cause flashy rises in creeks and rivers in the region,” reads a bulletin from the River Forecast Centre.

“Smaller, low elevation creeks with remaining snowpack are most at risk. These rain-on-snow events have a high amount of uncertainty based on rainfall totals, ripeness of the snowpack to melt and the fluctuation of the freezing level.

“Conditions are expected to be dynamic throughout the weekend with periods of rapid river rises.”

The high streamflow advisory was issued in response to a heavy rainfall warning from Environment Canada, forecasting significant precipitation Monday and overnight into Tuesday.

Up to 50 millimetres is forecasted by Tuesday morning, and as temperatures rise to speed up snowmelt, localized flooding may occur, according to Environment Canada.