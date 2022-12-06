DriveBC camera footage of TransCanada Highway at Rogers Pass, 9:28 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 6 2022. (DriveBC)

Heavy snowfall expected along Highway 1 from Eagle Pass to Rogers Pass

Conditions expected to taper off Tuesday afternoon

A snowfall warning is in effect for the Trans-Canada Highway from Eagle Pass to Rogers Pass.

Environment Canada warned heavy snowfall will impact driving conditions Tuesday morning, Dec. 6, along Highway 1 east of Sicamous. Ten to 20 centimetres is expected.

Affected areas include Eagle Pass to Rogers Pass, West Columbia, North Columbia, Kinbasket, North Thompson, Arrow Lakes (Slocan Lake, Kootenay Lake, McGregor, and Yellowhead) and Yellowhead Highway, and Tête Jaune Cache to the Alberta border.

The snowfall arrives with an arctic front moving across eastern B.C., and is expected to taper off Tuesday afternoon.

Drivers are urged to adjust to changing road conditions as snow can pile up quickly on the road and visibility can change suddenly.

Up-to-date road conditions are available at www.drivebc.ca

