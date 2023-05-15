The Armstrong Tulip Festival opened on March 17, 2023 (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)

Heat wave fries tulips, forcing closure of Okanagan festival

Monday, May 15, is the last day for the Bloom Tulip Festival in Spallumcheen, near Armstrong

Bloom Tulip Festival in Armstrong will be closing a couple weeks earlier than anticipated, due to the heat wave that has ripped through the area over the past couple of weeks.

Monday, May 15 is the last and final day it will be open.

Originally scheduled to close on May 27, the festival got some bad news overnight, as the majority of the tulips have crisped from the heat.

According to Alexis Szarek, the creator of the festival, if you hold a ticket for a future date and wish to come today (May 15), you can do so.

Last entry into the festival is at 4:30 p.m, and it will close at 6 p.m.

Additionally, Szarek wants to stress patience for those who have tickets for future dates and who will be unable to come.

“The best way to get your questions answered is through hello@bloomflowerfestivals.com.”

The festival will be back later in the summer for the Bloom Sunflower Festival.

READ MORE: North Okanagan tulip festival ready to bloom

READ MORE: Bloom Tulip Festival opens up in Spallumcheen

@B0B0Assman
bowen.assman@vernonmorningstar.com
Flower CountHeat waveNorth Okanagan Regional District

