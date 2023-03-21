Hearings moved to Ramada after Golden courthouse fire

Traffic, ticket, or bylaw matters set for March 23, 29 and 30 will be at the Ramada

A week after a fire ripped through the Golden courthouse, hearings have had to be re-scheulded and moved to the Ramada Golden Hotel.

Traffic, ticket, or bylaw matters set for March 23, 29 and 30 will take place at Located at 1311-12th Street North.

The temporary Provincial Court Registry continues to operate at 1104 9th St. South, Golden, BC. Due to limited space there, please file documents by mail, email, or using Court Services Online when possible.

The Supreme Court is co-located with the Provincial Court at this location. For information, please contact the Supreme Court.

The investigation into the arson that destroyed a provincial courthouse in Golden and also injured a firefighter continues, though RCMP say it’s far too early to make any assumptions relating to the case.

The courthouse went up in flames in the early morning of March 13, causing a female firefighter to fall through the roof while attending to it.

A GoFundMe has been started to help raise money to cover medical and living expenses for the firefighter hurt in the blaze.

READ MORE: More time needed to determine cause of blaze at Golden courthouse

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Breaking NewsfireGolden

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Abbotsford teen driver spits in face of cops following traffic stop
Next story
Where do your old clothes go? Nelson thrift store struggling to keep donations out of landfill

Just Posted

Hearings moved to Ramada after Golden courthouse fire

Kootenay Krush Farms is located near Parsons. (Black Press Media File)
‘Canned response’: Frustration grows over outdoor cannabis operation near Golden

Martius, the first month of the ancient Roman year. (Wikipedia photo)
Morning Start: Martius

Emcon Services sporting their new wide-wing snow plow. (Emcon Services Twitter)
Emcon Services seeking public feedback following busy winter season