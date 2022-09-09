Syringes and vials of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine are seen on a work surface during a drive through clinic at St. Lawrence College in Kingston, Ont., Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021. Health Canada approved Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine today for use in young children six months to four years old. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Lars Hagberg

Syringes and vials of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine are seen on a work surface during a drive through clinic at St. Lawrence College in Kingston, Ont., Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021. Health Canada approved Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine today for use in young children six months to four years old. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Lars Hagberg

Health Canada approves Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for kids six months to four years old

Vaccine is the second to be approved for that age group in Canada

Health Canada approved Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine today for use in children between six months and four years old.

The federal department says after a thorough and independent scientific review of the evidence, it concluded the benefits of the Pfizer-BioNTech’s Comirnaty vaccine outweigh the potential risks for kids.

It’s the second vaccine to be approved for that age group, after Health Canada approved Moderna’s Spikevax shot in July.

Health Canada says it is approving a three-dose primary series of the vaccine for children under five, with three weeks between the first and second doses and eight weeks between the second and third doses.

The department says the jabs, which target the original strain of COVID-19, remain effective at preventing severe illness, hospitalization and death.

The government recently approved a newer version of Moderna’s vaccine that targets the Omicron variant of COVID-19, but its use has not yet been approved for the youngest cohort.

RELATED: Is COVID-19 winding down? Scientists say no

RELATED: 4th COVID vaccine doses to roll out in B.C. as Omicron-specific shots arrive

CoronavirusHealthvaccines

Previous story
Vernon residents fondly remember lunch with Her Majesty
Next story
Visitors bearing tributes gather in London to pay respects to Queen Elizabeth II

Just Posted

Twin falls in Yoho National Park. Yoho is one of the mountain parks that will see its management plan updated to provide direction for park policies for the next five to 10 years. (Claire Palmer photo)
Management plans unveiled for Yoho, Kootenay

A smiling Queen Elizabeth descends the welcome platform after returning from a 12-mile tour of valley farming areas during one of her Canadian tours. (Chilliwack Progress Archive photo)
MLA Clovechok reflects on Queen’s passing

Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Charles at the annual Royal Ascot horse race in 2006. (File AP Photo/Alastair Grant)
Okanagan politicians pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth II

From the Golden Star archives in 1952, the year she took the throne.
MP Morrison reflects on death of Queen Elizabeth