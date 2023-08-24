Heading home: Phased plan underway for Kelowna wildfire evacuees

‘It is important that residents watch for more information throughout the day’

Kelowna residents are going to be returned home in a phased plan instead of all at once to avoid traffic and interference with crews. (Brittany Webster/Captial News)

With the Walroy Lake wildfire now being held, Central Okanagan Emergency Operations (CORD) is in the process of putting together a plan to get Kelowna residents home as safely and efficiently as possible.

CORD is currently preparing a phased approach and residents are not to return home until the plan is announced.

“Today’s the day we get people in the City of Kelowna home, but in a safe, phased, and orderly way,” said Kelowna Fire Chief Travis Whiting. “It is important that residents watch for more information throughout the day at cordemergency.ca on when their specific neighbourhood is ready for safe return.”

The phased approach is so residents returning don’t interfere with work crews that are removing trees and other hazards Thursday afternoon. Kelowna RCMP will be remaining in designated areas to maintain order and assist with returning residents home.

“We would like to remind those to please be patient and follow the established plans for re-entry into the affected neighbourhoods,” state the Kelowna RCMP.

Stephens Coyote Ridge Regional Park and North Glenmore Dog Park will remain closed for the public’s safety. Crews are examining the parks to eventually open them in the coming weeks.

READ MORE: 13 Wilson’s Landing firefighters lose their homes to McDougall Creek wildfire

@cunninghamjordy

jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

B.C. Wildfires 2023Breaking NewsKelownaOkanagan