(Black Press file photo)

(Black Press file photo)

Hackers threaten data leak with blurred photo of Okanagan College

The college faced a cyberattack on Jan. 9

  • Jan. 26, 2023 4:30 p.m.
  • News

Okanagan College is far from out of the woods after a cyberattack gained access to confidential data of staff and students.

Threat Analyst Brett Callow took to Twitter to share the news including a screenshot of the website for Vice Society, the group likely behind the hack, as it shows a blurred image of Okanagan College next to the threat.

Vice Society is threatening to make confidential data public, including logins, passwords, social security numbers, credit card numbers and contracts.

What the group is asking for is unknown, but the website states it will release over 850 GB of data as of 8 p.m. London time on Jan. 30.

READ MORE: Okanagan College caught in cyberattack

READ MORE: Okanagan College students to have free access to credit monitoring following cyberattack

@thebrittwebster
brittany.webster@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

CollegecybersecurityOkanagan

Previous story
Police determine no offence took place in Fernie/Sparwood transit bus incident
Next story
Canada donating four Leopard battle tanks to Ukraine

Just Posted

Avalanche control planned on Highway 1.
Avalanche control work to close Highway 1 between Revelstoke and Golden

(Reddit)
Morning Start: Pepsi A.M.

(@airrack/Twitter)
Morning Start: New record for world’s largest pizza

Caribou herds in the Shuswap and surrounding areas remain in low numbers but have been relatively undisturbed by humans in the past year. (Black Press file photo)
Caribou herds being left undisturbed in the Shuswap and surrounding areas