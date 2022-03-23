Grant funding available for non-profits in Columbia Shuswap Regional District

CSRD sets aside $50,000 in COVID-19 funding for grants up to $2,500 each

The CSRD has set aside $50,000 in COVID-19 funding for grants of to $2,500 available to registered non-profit organizations. (File photo)

Non-profit organizations impacted financially by the COVID-19 pandemic once again have an opportunity to apply for financial support through the Columbia Shuswap Regional District (CSRD).

The regional district’s board of directors agreed to set aside $50,000 of the CSRD’s COVID-19 Safe Restart funds so that registered non-profits could apply for grants of up to $2,500 each, to help offset the impact of the pandemic.

“This will help organizations continue to deliver important community services and supports to vulnerable citizens in the region,” reads a March 23 CSRD media release.

Groups interested in obtaining grant funding must apply to the CSRD before June 30, 2022.

Last year, the CSRD allocated $100,000 of its Safe Restart funds for a similar purpose. Grants were awarded to 20 community non-profit groups.

“CSRD directors wanted to continue to help valuable non-profit organizations, recognizing that their efforts contribute to stronger, healthier and more vibrant communities,” reads the release. “Many of these organizations have been unable to raise funds by their usual methods due to closures or other COVID-19 restrictions.”

The CSRD’s related grant policy, “designed to ensure fairness, transparency and accountability in awarding grants,” and application form are available on the regional district’s website under the Apply for a Grant-in-Aid webpage.

Read more: 20 Shuswap non-profits in line for $5,000 each in COVID-19 restart funds

newsroom@saobserver.net

Sign up for our newsletter to get Salmon Arm stories in your inbox every morning.

Columbia Shuswap Regional District