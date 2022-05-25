Golf course to reopen at Shuswap’s fire damaged Quaaout Lodge

Quaaout Lodge and Spa at Talking Rock Golf Course announced the golf course would be reopening on Friday, May 27, 2022. (File photo)

Quaaout Lodge had some good news Wednesday, days after the resort’s guest wings were destroyed in a fire.

Quaaout Lodge and Spa at Talking Rock Golf Course announced the golf course would reopen for play on Friday, May 27.

The lodge, Jack Sam’s Restaurant and Le7Ke Spa will remain closed until further notice.

“Kukstsémc (Thank you) to everyone for all of the support and kind messages over the past few days as we deal with these extremely difficult times,” reads a post on Quaaout Lodge’s Facebook page. “We are so thankful to everyone in the community for the help to recover from the damage of the fire as we navigate a future together.”

As of May 25, phone lines were down at Quaaout Lodge. Anyone with tee-time inquiries were asked to email proshop@quaaoutlodge.com, or book online at quaaoutlodge.com.

Following the Sunday, May 22 fire, Little Shuswap Lake Band Kukpi7 (Chief) James Tomma said the incident has been traumatic for everyone involved, “from our guests to our employees and especially our community members,” and that “thankfully, and most importantly, there were no fatalities or serious injuries.”

Tomma thanked the Skwlax volunteer firefighters and the Chase Fire Department for their heroic efforts in responding to the fire, and also Quaaout Lodge staff who ensured everyone got safely out of harm’s way when the fire started.

“Our focus right now is on the safety of our community, and doing what we can to support our guests and our employees,” said Tomma.

“But I can tell you we will rebuild. Quaaout Lodge is an important part of our community. It’s an engine of economic development, but also the cultural heart of the community.”

Read more: Quaaout Lodge in Shuswap to be rebuilt after devastating fire

Read more: Quaaout Lodge celebrates 25 years

Many individuals and organizations have shared words of support for Quaaout Lodge staff and the Little Shuswap Lake Band.

“Our thoughts are with Kukpi7 James Tomma and all the members of the Little Shuswap Lake Band during this time of shock and sadness,” said the Columbia Shuswap Regional District (CSRD)in a May 24 media release. “We wish to pass on a message of support and caring to those affected by the destruction of the guest wing of the facility.”

The CSRD stated it was ready to have the Shuswap Emergency Program assist the Little Shuswap Lake Band Emergency Program help some of the evacuated families find temporary accommodation in Salmon Arm.

“This loss is felt by the entire region, both from an economic and cultural perspective,” said the CSRD. “We are pleased to hear from Kukpi7 Tomma that plans to rebuild are already top of mind. It is our hope to offer our continued support during the restoration effort.”

lachlan@saobserver.net

Sign up for our newsletter to get Salmon Arm stories in your inbox every morning.

GolfShuswap