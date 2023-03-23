Golden’s provincial court matters moved to Invermere

In-person appearances on a criminal, youth, family, or small claims matter are moved to Invermere

What is left of the Golden courthouse after a fire ripped through the building on March 13. Photo taken Monday March 20. (Image/ Laura Larose)

All provincial court matters that are to take place in Golden are now scheduled to be heard by a judge at the Invermere courthouse.

This comes after the Golden courthouse was destroyed following suspected arson on March 13.

Those who are to attend provincial court in Golden for in-person appearances on a criminal, youth, family, or small claims matter, must attend the courthouse in Invermere at 645-7th Avenue.

For more information contact the judicial case manager’s office at EKootenays.Scheduling@provincialcourt.bc.ca.

For provincial court matters regarding traffic, ticket, or bylaw set for March 29 or 30, hearings will be held at the Ramada Golden Hotel, 1311-12th Street North in Golden.

As this situation evolves, updated announcements will continue to be posted on the provincial court website.

