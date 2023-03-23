Golden’s provincial court matters moved to Invermere

All provincial court matters that are to take place in Golden are now scheduled to be heard by a judge at the Invermere courthouse.
This comes after the Golden courthouse was destroyed following suspected arson on March 13.
Those who are to attend provincial court in Golden for in-person appearances on a criminal, youth, family, or small claims matter, must attend the courthouse in Invermere at 645-7th Avenue.
For more information contact the judicial case manager’s office at EKootenays.Scheduling@provincialcourt.bc.ca.
For provincial court matters regarding traffic, ticket, or bylaw set for March 29 or 30, hearings will be held at the Ramada Golden Hotel, 1311-12th Street North in Golden.
As this situation evolves, updated announcements will continue to be posted on the provincial court website.
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.