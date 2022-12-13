Golden’s plaza to be revitalized

The new design has benches, a water bottle filling station, pet watering station and shade

Golden Council is hoping a revitalization project will attract and encourage people to linger in the town’s historic downtown plaza starting next summer.

Planning for the exciting project began in September 2019 when a local landscape architect was hired to provide concepts for presentation to council. A project update was presented in November and the following month, council authorized proceeding with detailed design of the preferred concept.

The Columbia Basin Trust provided a planning grant in 2019 and in 2020, the project was boosted by a $468,750 Tourism Dependent Communities Fund (TDCF) grant.

While a call to tender was initiated in spring 2022, it was cancelled because there was only one response and it was over budget.

The tender package was reviewed, revised and re-tendered through BC Bid. Three firms tendered proposals and council chose Sierra Landscaping and their $441,657 bid as the successful proponent, says Mayor Ron Oszust.

He says that while there was previously a beautiful water feature in the plaza, there were no amenities.

“So people walked by and carried on with their business,” says Oszust. “The new design has benches, a water bottle filling station, pet watering station, shade and other like features to create an environment where people will gather, linger and enjoy.”

Other amenities include a fountain, tables and chairs, a bike maintenance station and new landscaping features, all of which will be supported by the replacement of underground infrastructure, replacement of the existing electrical kiosk and a new irrigation system.

The tender document incorporated a scoring matrix for proposal review and ranking of such factors as relevant experience, project team, project planning, use of local the labour force, proposal price, and value-added items.

Based on tender evaluations carried out by the director of public works and the project consultant Sierra Landscaping was the winner with a score of 83.5 points.

The company has proposed beginning work in early March, with completion of the project by June 30.

In his report to council, Director of Public Works Chris Cochran wrote that “Sierra has the labour resources and experience necessary to undertake the work, having successfully completed Phases 1 and 2 of the Trans-Canada Frontage Road Beautification Project for the municipality.”

READ MORE: Columbia Shuswap Regional District to review effectiveness of Golden landfill

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Golden