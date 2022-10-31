Golden’s official election results

Ron Oszust voted in once again as Mayor of Golden. (Facebook)

Election results for the Town of Golden are verified and there have been no changes from the preliminary results that were announced on Oct. 15.

Voter turnout for the 2022 Golden election was 1,267 for a total voter turnout of 42 per cent. There were an estimated 3,033 eligible voters for this year’s election.

Residents of Golden voted to elect one mayor and six councillors.

Office of Mayor:

• Ron Oszust – 1,052 votes

Office of Councillor:

•Chris Hambruch – 948 votes

•Kristi Cooper – 880 votes

•Joy Guyot – 785 votes

•Wes Routley – 740 votes

•John Manuel – 685 votes

•Richard Dale – 620 votes

“Local elected officials make important decisions that directly affect the daily lives of residents and businesses in Golden and voting for your mayor and council gives you a say in the direction the town will take. Thank you to all Golden residents who took the time to get out and vote,” said Chief Election Officer, Alysha Saville.

Three school trustees for School District No. 6 were elected by acclamation: Scott King, Jane Fearing and Rhonda (Hamilton) Smith. Residents also voted on one referendum question posed by the Columbia Shuswap Regional District on borrowing funds to construct an indoor aquatic centre.

The Columbia Shuswap Regional District’s (CSRD) unofficial election results indicate that the referendum on borrowing funds to support the development of an Indoor Aquatic Centre in Golden passed with 1,172 “yes” votes versus 423 “no” votes.

Mayor and councillors will be sworn in at the inaugural council meeting at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov 1.

