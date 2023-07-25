Black Press file photo.

Black Press file photo.

Golden’s internet to improve

“Connectivity is critical and extremely critical in rural areas.”

Hundreds of homes in Electoral Area A of the Columbia Shuswap Regional District will become better connected.

At the July 20 board meeting in Salmon Arm, Area A Director Karen Cathcart sought and received board support for a $41,539 withdrawal from the Strategic Priorities Community Works Funds for a large project to improve Internet connectivity.

In a June 30 report to the board, Jodi Pierce, CSRD Manager, Financial Services advised that the Ktunaxa Nation Council had been successful in their application to Innovation Science and Economic Development Canada (ISED) for the Universal Broadband Fund to provide a mixture of fibre optic and wire connectivity infrastructure to 273 homes.

Area A’s contribution will go to a $2,578,734 project to provide Internet services within the electoral area and Electoral Areas E and F in the Regional District of the East Kootenay.

Funding of $2,473,734 has been leveraged from many partners, leaving a $105,000 shortfall, said Pierce. “Improving connectivity within rural and remote communities enables our residents to engage in numerous aspects of the digital economy, including those residents from under-represented groups,” she noted. “Internet has become an essential service and provides access for residents to numerous benefits such tele-health, distance learning and telework.”

As well, Pierce points out that reliable internet has become a virtual requirement for residents and businesses alike and supports long term growth of our communities.

Directors unanimously approved Cathcart’s request for $41,539 to be contributed to the project. The remainder of the $105,000 has been approved by the Regional District of the East Kootenay, for the portion of the project in their area.

Cathcart noted what a difference the project would make for her residents and Golden Mayor Ron Oszust supported her request by saying, “Connectivity is critical and extremely critical in rural areas.”

READ MORE: New ABBA tribute show making a stop in Golden on August 11

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

GoldenInternet and Telecom

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Mass-timber training hub gets $3.3M from B.C.
Next story
B.C. government hoping for more responses to racism survey

Just Posted

Pictured left to right: Blaine Burgoyne, Nakita Sebastian, Sherry Sabastian, Rachelle Sebastian, Patrick Nicholas. Trevor Crawley photo.
ʔaq̓am family launches fundraiser to rebuild home lost to St. Mary’s River wildfire

Magician Leif David uses a spray bottle to help his audience imagine rain during his Unplug and Play/Family Literacy Week performance at the Salmar Classic on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)
Check it out Golden

As this is a new and emerging incident, a response officer is flying the area. Here, the officer will plan a suppression strategy and tactics that are the most effective with the type of fire behaviour. (BC Wildfire)
More than 1K properties on alert, evacuation orders issued for wildfire near Invermere

Smoke from the Ross Moore Lake wildfire on July 21, 2023. (BC Wildfire Service)
Wildfire south of Kamloops blows up to 2,600 hectares