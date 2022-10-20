Golden’s Electric Vehicle CarShare program getting off the ground

The brand new vehicle that has been acquired by the Golden Electric Vehicle Carshare Program. (Contributed)

The Golden Electric Vehicle Carshare Program has recently acquired a 2023 Hyundai Kona EV, meaning the program will be operational in the near future.

The program Carshare is a partnership between Golden Community Resources Society, Wildsight Golden and the Kootenay Carshare Cooperative to deliver Golden’s very own carshare program.

It is heavily inspired by the success of the Spark program, according to Wes Routley, who coordinates the program, which continues to operate under Wildsight Invermere.

“Operational details will be confirmed over the next couple of weeks, but the intent is to provide folks in Golden an affordable, environmentally-conscious alternative to owning a vehicle,” said Routley in an email. “Golden is a walkable town, but there are times that a grocery trip or medical appointment necessitates having a set of wheels… the CarShare will help facilitate that role. The Carshare will also serve to prove that electric vehicles are a viable option in mountain towns like Golden and that it’s a sound economic decision.”

The Carshare will help to alleviate the strain that gas prices, maintenance and insurance costs have on Golden residents’ pocketbooks.

There will be opportunities for residents to meet and ask questions about the program in the coming weeks.

The project has been funded from several sources, including a Community Initiatives/Affected Areas Program grant from Columbia Basin Trust for $40,000, a Town of Golden sponsorship of $20,000 (as well as a parking space by town hall) and a corporate sponsorship totalling $7,000 so far, $5,000 of which was from the Stolen Bell Distillery.

