Golden’s aquatic centre dream inches forward

A sketch of what a potential Aquatic facility would look like in the area. (CSRD photo).

Collaboration and contribution are helping to move the Golden and Area A Indoor Aquatic Centre forward.

At the Jan. 19 board meeting in Salmon Arm, Columbia Shuswap Regional District directors unanimously approved director Karen Cathcart’s request to allocate $250,000 from the Electoral Area A Community Works Fund in order to proceed with construction and engineering work on the project.

“We just finished the largest feasibility study that ended with a successful referendum,” said Darcy Mooney, Manager Operations Management, noting voters approved borrowing $18 million, which represents about 50 per cent of cost of the centre. “It’s quite critical that we move forward with this quickly as we’re ramping up fundraising. We wanted to advance design detail without dipping into the loan.”

HCMA Architecture + Design (HCMA) has been working with the CSRD over the past four years to complete the feasibility study and associated work. It is a leading architectural firm related to aquatic infrastructure and has an expansive portfolio of aquatic projects across Canada. Aquatic centres are one of the most complex building types and require skilled, experienced, and highly technical teams.

In his report to the board, Mooney noted that the CSRD has hired Make Projects Ltd., a project management firm, to act as the owner’s representative and review HCMA’s proposal. Make Projects has provided a recommendation letter that the CSRD engage with HCMA and its team of consultants for this next phase of the work.

“HCMA presented a very complicated proposal that includes about 16 separate engineering components and a number of sub contractors,” Mooney said, pointing out he also researched the company and that in using Make Projects, the regional district was able to reduce the project cost by about $172,000 and include more local firms, including a team of engineers from Revelstoke and a landscape architect from Golden.

“Subject to funds being available, this could lead to tendering in about a year. This is definitely the right group and I’m excited about this project moving forward.”

Like Mooney, Golden Mayor Ron Oszust expressed his appreciation for Cathcart’s “large contribution” to the

project.

In a separate motion, CSRD directors unanimously approved the agreement with HCMA Architecture + Design for a total cost not to exceed $1,800,000 for schematic design, design development and construction drawing services related to the construction of the Golden and Area A Aquatic Centre.

Oszust pointed out that while there is a comprehensive budget related to moving forward in 2023 and over next five years.

“I understand the HMCA proposal does not include the need for survey work, geotechnical and archeology works or a project manager,” said Oszust. “So will there be a need for additional funding and will that be coming from direct taxation or from the initial draw from the $18 million dollar loan?”

Kevin Flynn, CSRD board chair and member of Salmon Arm Council, praised Mooney and his team for doing an amazing job.

“I also want to compliment Director Oszust, Director Cathcart and the community,” he said. “This is a great example of a regional recreational centre being collaboratively funded and built for the benefit of everyone in the region.”

Flynn noted that a new pool is included in the City of Salmon Arm’s strategic plan.

“I truly hope it is done collaboratively within the region for the benefit of all potential users and I look to your area on how projects can be funded creatively, fairly and responsibly.”

