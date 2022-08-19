Golden Women’s Resource Centre hosts Clothesline Project

It’s a way to raise awareness and honour survivors of gender based violence

The Golden Women’s Resource Center will be hosting the Clothesline Project and fundraising BBQ Tuesday, Aug.30 from noon to 2 p.m. at Kumsheen Park.

The Clothesline Project is a visual display that bears witness to the survivors as well as the victims of abuse and gender and identity based violence. The project is intended to help with the healing process for those who are directly or indirectly affected.

“We hope that the display will educate our community and promote an increased awareness of the impacts of violence on our community,” stated the Women’s Resource Center.

According to Statistics Canada, every six days a woman in Canada is killed by her intimate partner.

In 2009, the Department of Justice revealed that it costs $7.4 billion each year to deal with the aftermath of spousal violence alone.

According to the Canadian Centre for Justice, about six in 10 Indigenous women have experienced some form of intimate partner violence in their lifetimes.

The Clothesline project is a way for the community to come together and acknowledge the importance of supporting survivors, honouring victims and holding space for anyone directly or indirectly impacted by gender or identity-based violence.

The Golden Clothesline Project has been growing over the years with shirts that have been made by community members. We invite people to paint or decorate a shirt to contribute to the collection and make your voice public about the impacts of violence.

The event is sponsored by RCMP Victim Services and the Rotary Club of Golden will be managing the grill.

For more information about the Clothesline Project or to access services please contact the Golden Women’s Resource Centre at 250-344-5317 or visit http://goldenwomencentre.ca.

If you or someone you know has experienced gender-based violence (intimate partner abuse, sexual assault, harassment), the Golden Women’s Resource Centre is available for support.

Feel free to stop by during operational hours, give them a call at 250-344-5317, or send an email (information available at www.goldenwomencentre.ca).

The Women’s Shelter Crisis Line is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

