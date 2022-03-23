Golden up for CBC’s Best Small Town crown

Golden is up for B.C.’s best small town in a March Madness style bracket put on by Justin McElroy of the CBC.

Golden is up against some stiff competition with 128 total small towns making the cut after a preliminary vote last month.

Each day from Tuesday to Friday, there will be a new series of one-on-one votes in a different region, with voting for Golden happening on Thursdays.

Voting will take place until 9 p.m. MT each day.

Golden defeated Armstrong in the first round last week, with 61.38 per cent of the vote. Now, the town is facing some stiff competition with our rivals to the west, as Golden takes on Revelstoke.

Revelstoke cruised to their first round victory against Lumby with 77.69 per cent of the vote.

Making it to the second round puts Golden in the top 16 small towns in the Interior Region. If the town is to advance to the third round, it would have to take on the winner of Peachland/Sicamous.

Voting can be done online on the CBC website.

