Golden sets temperature records 3 times this week

The warm weather this week is a result of a ridge of high pressure that swept across the Kootenays

Golden set new heat records on three consecutive days this week according to records from Environment and Climate Change Canada. The agency’s records go as far back as 1902.

On April 30, the temperature was 27.3 C which just passed the previous record of 27.2 C set in 1957.

The temperature on May 1, was 26.4 C which cleared the previous high of 26.1 C set in 1931.

The hottest of the three days was May 2, at 28.3 C which smashed the previous record of 26.8 C, which was set in 1998.

According to Bobby Sekhon, a meteorologist with Environment and Climate Change Canada, the warm weather is “not completely out of the ordinary,” however, it has arrived a few weeks earlier than normal.

Temperatures in the range seen this week usually doesn’t come around until the middle of May.

The unseasonably warm weather has been brought on by a ridge of high pressure which often means sunny skies and to and dry weather, Sekhon told the Star.

The ridge pushed through earlier this week and is now moving through to Alberta.

Dry conditions caused by high pressure can contribute to forest fire conditions. Although there was some precipitation in April, this March was dryer than normal. This combination of weather conditions means the area around Golden may be ripe for wildfires.

Implications from this week’s warm weather are already being felt across the Kootenays with a number of floods throughout the region.

The BC River Forecast Centre has not issued any warnings or advisories for Golden at this time, but many other towns in the Kootenay Region including Cranbrook, Fernie, Nelson, Kelowna and Vernon are currently on flood watch.

Sekhon encourages anyone looking to beat the heat by going for swims to use an abundance of caution as rivers and streams may be moving faster than normal. Water bodies may also be cooler than their normal summer temperatures which is something else to be mindful of.

In order to stay up to date with extreme weather activities, the public is encouraged to watch for updates from BC Wildfire and BC River Forecast Centre.

READ MORE: Flood risk upgraded across Kootenays as snowmelt continues

@505sami_

sami.islam@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

BC FloodEnvironment Canada weatherGoldenWeather