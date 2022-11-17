Golden sees increase in illegal overnight camping

Overnight closures of the Trans Canada Highway during the summer the reason

Illegal Overnight Camping Increases

There was an increase in illegal overnight camping in the community during the summer, Golden council heard at its Nov. 15 meeting.

A bylaw enforcement report covering July to September 2022 states the increase was a result of overnight closures of the Trans Canada Highway.

Most violations happened along the dike on Kicking Horse Drive. Other overnight parking occurred on private lands along Kicking Horse Drive and Fisher Road. Bylaw investigation revealed that in most cases overnight camping was happening without the knowledge or consent of landowners.

Illegal camping was also seen just outside Golden, off Kicking Horse Drive just before the bridge, on crown land next to Reflection Lake, and in Keith King Memorial Park.

Bylaw enforcement also dealt with 56 violations of the town’s watering bylaw between July and September.

Officers issued 52 warnings and used informational door hangers and spoke to homeowners to ensure they understood watering guidelines.

Sponsorships Under Budget

Golden council approved more than $5,500 in sponsorships to several community groups in 2022.

The largest sponsorship ($875.29) went to the Golden Kicking Horse Alpine Team for their ski swap to cover the rental cost of the Rec Plex. Other sponsorships included the Golden Light Horse Club (Delbert Johnson Memorial Race – $500) and the Golden Rockets golf tournament (hole sponsorship – $500).

Council also provided a $500 bursary to Golden Secondary School. The total sponsorship contribution for 2022 was $5,565.29 out of a budget of $7,500.

