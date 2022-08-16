Golden sees first ever bike parade this week

Organizers are hoping it will attract bikers of all levels

Pedal heads in Golden will be gathering this Friday, Aug. 19, for Golden’s first Bike Jam, an inclusive bike parade intended to promote biking of all levels in Golden and the meet fellow bikers.

Festivities will commence at 7 p.m. at Spirit Square by the pedestrian bridge, before a cruise around the Rotary Trail towards the campground, confluence and back to town for an after party.

Extravagant outfits and silly costumes are welcomed and even encouraged.

The parade is designed to be inclusive, with organizers calling for an LGBT+ presence and that any level of biker is welcome. It is not a race, it’s a parade, with all levels and all types of bikes welcome.

“The goal is just to gather all the bikers, not just the mountain bikers, but everyone, even those who just bike to get groceries,” said Em Roads, one of the organizers.

“We definitely already have a biking community in town and platforms to get together, but I wanted to broaden people’s mind on biking to include those who are just going around town for pleasure.”

Roads says that she hopes that the event can be a jumping off point to increase bike infrastructure in town, such as additional bike paths, to help grow biking beyond just mountain biking.

“Biking is such an easy mode of transportation, it’s affordable, we clearly need more of that,” said Roads.

She said that the event was inspired by similar bike parades that take place in places like Utah and in other bike-friendly communities across the world.

So far, the reaction has been good, with organizers expecting between 50-100 people for the event.

