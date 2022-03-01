Golden Secondary School basketball season comes to an end in Fernie

The team lost to the #2 provincially ranked team to close out their season

The Golden Secondary School Eagles senior boys basketball team travelled to Fernie this past weekend, where they competed in the East Kootenay championship tournament.

Saturday morning the eight man Eagles roster took on Nakusp in the first round of the tournament. After a tough first quarter, the Eagles pulled it together to mount the comeback, winning the game 69-38.

Odin Christokas led the way for the team with 26 points, while Harshdeep Minhas registered 17 points himself, including five three pointers.

The win propelled the team to the second round, where the Eagles took on the Fernie Falcons as underdogs, with the Falcons ranked second provincially.

Golden put on their best effort and gave it their full effort, but ultimately lost to Fernie 95-38 to put on end to their season.

Fernie went on the win the tournament and advance to provincials.

B.C. High School Basketball