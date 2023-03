The skiers were located between cliffs

Golden and District Search and Rescue were called out to assist two stranded skiers, who were stuck between two cliffs in the backcountry in an area called the ozone.

With the help of Alpine Helicopters, search and rescue members were able to long line the subjects out of the terrain to safety.

The incident happened on March 5.

GoldenSearch and RescueSkiing and Snowboarding