Golden residents seek to save BC’s Inland Rainforest

Golden residents are working to preserve one of three remaining inland temperate rainforests, which exists from Prince George to Idaho. (Photo submitted)

In celebration of this year’s International Day of Forests on March 21, a new website, www.standwithus4oldgrowth.org, is being launched.

The goal of the website is to raise awareness about the existence of a rare rainforest located in the province, and to increase interest in an opportunity to preserve one of the world’s last functioning Inland Temperate Rainforests.

Stretching in a long strip from Prince George to central Idaho within British Columbia’s interior wetbelt, is one of only three inland temperate rainforests on earth, and the only one still intact enough to be able to continue its ecological functions and processes, say activists.

A recent study in the journal Land from June 2021 states that the forest is at risk of collapse, and attributes clearcut logging as responsible for 57 per cent of all anthropogenic disturbances.

Scientists have identified the Inland Temperate Rainforest in BC as a Red-Listed (endangered) ecosystem.

Residents in Golden, BC have formed the ‘Stand With Us’ movement, and are working together to share knowledge and appreciation of BC’s Inland Temperate Rainforest, while bringing attention to the severe environmental threats it is facing.

“When these forests are lost it’s not only the trees that are gone; many species that rely upon these forests for survival are also at risk of being lost; including species still undiscovered,” reads a press release from the Stand With Us movement.

“Many of these species and ecological processes provide benefits (ecosystem services) to humans, for instance – air purification, spirituality and cultural connections, recreational opportunities, carbon sequestration, medicinal plants and fungi.”

“Endangered southern mountain caribou are one of many species unique to this area and ongoing logging of their old growth habitat is the biggest reason for their decline,” says Sadie Parr, who lives in Golden and is a part of the movement.

“In some of the areas around Golden, there are still ancient ecosystems that remain untouched with large old trees. If these are to remain for future generations, more people must know about them so we can take steps to conserve them.”

‘Stand With Us’ says that time is running out to preserve what remains.

“We want to inspire local interest and discussions about what we already know, and what we still need to know, to preserve the Inland Temperate Rainforest around us,” explains Golden-based biologist Rachel Darvill.

“We know others love this area as much as we do, and we believe that the vast majority of people would want to see its ecological integrity preserved, especially if they knew that this rare forest exists and how imperiled it is. We may still be able to do that if we start today.”

The group is urging residents to reach out to local, regional and provincial government representatives to instate policies which prioritize and protect healthy ecosystems.

That includes placing an immediate moratorium on logging old growth and primary forests, implementing a government subsidized transition to more ecologically sustainable forestry practices, permanently protecting old growth trees and primary ecosystems from being logged or otherwise impoverished or destroyed, and adopting the 14 recommendations put forward by scientists in BC’s 2020 Old Growth Strategic Review, and which the government has already agreed to do.

More information on the movement can be found on their website.

