Golden receives $468k to revitalize downtown plaza; work expected to begin shortly

The town of Golden has received $468,750 through the provincial Tourism Dependent Communities Initiative for the Downtown Plaza Revitalization project.

The central plaza in downtown Golden was built in 1987 as part of a revitalization project.

In 2019, the town and LARCH Landscape Architecture came together to gather ideas and feedback for what design options could be made for the space. Since then, 32 communities have received a combined $19.4 million through the Tourism Dependent Communities Initiative which is one of three infrastructure investment programs for tourism.

This program is all part of StrongerBC: BC’s Economic Recovery Plan.

Work on the downtown plaza is set to begin within the next couple of weeks, which will bring heavy construction traffic, noise, vibration and dust into the area during regular business hours, Monday to Saturday.

