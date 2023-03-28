Golden B.C.

Golden B.C.

Golden receives $468k to revitalize downtown plaza; work expected to begin shortly

The program is part of B.C.’s economic recovery plan

The town of Golden has received $468,750 through the provincial Tourism Dependent Communities Initiative for the Downtown Plaza Revitalization project.

The central plaza in downtown Golden was built in 1987 as part of a revitalization project.

In 2019, the town and LARCH Landscape Architecture came together to gather ideas and feedback for what design options could be made for the space. Since then, 32 communities have received a combined $19.4 million through the Tourism Dependent Communities Initiative which is one of three infrastructure investment programs for tourism.

This program is all part of StrongerBC: BC’s Economic Recovery Plan.

Work on the downtown plaza is set to begin within the next couple of weeks, which will bring heavy construction traffic, noise, vibration and dust into the area during regular business hours, Monday to Saturday.

READ MORE: Northern lights dance above Golden

Golden

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Funeral for two Edmonton police officers shot and killed responding to call
Next story
Trumpeter swans wintering on the Kootenay River in unprecedented numbers

Just Posted

Golden B.C.
Golden receives $468k to revitalize downtown plaza; work expected to begin shortly

Blackwall Bridge looking West, Feb. 2023. (www.kickinghorsecanyon.ca)
Kicking Horse Canyon project on time

(Iowa City Press-Citizen Photo)
Morning Start: Scraunched

(Animal San Diego Zoo Photo)
Morning Start: Lemurs

Pop-up banner image