Golden RCMP respond to theft, counterfeiting and identity fraud in August

Calls for service during July and August

The Golden-Field RCMP are releasing its calls for service for the last two months.

August had slightly higher calls for service with 335 calls compared to 326 in July.

July 2023:

•53 persons offences, including assault, fraud, harassment, uttering threats, mischief, cause a disturbance, breach, and shots fired.

•43 property offences including theft (four were stolen vehicles), break and enter, PSP and mischief.

•111 traffic related calls.

•30 collisions including two with serious injuries, and eight with severe vehicle damage over $10,000.

•Five impaired driving investigations, including two 90-day IRPs and a criminal code investigation.

August 2023:

•67 persons offences, including assault, identity fraud, harassment, uttering threats, mischief, cause a disturbance, breach, and extortion.

•37 property offences including theft, counterfeiting, PSP and mischief.

•129 traffic related calls.

•21 collisions including one fatal, one with serious injuries, and eight with severe vehicle damage over $10,000.

•Nine impaired driving investigations, including seven IRPs (four 90-day fails and two- three-day warns).

