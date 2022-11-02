Golden RCMP respond to 234 calls for service in October

There were 15 vehicle collisions with one fatality last month

RCMP in Golden released a list of its calls for service during the month of October.

Last month police were called out 234 times for the following reasons:

•80 persons offences i.e.: assault, utter threats, harassment, mischief, cause a disturbance, intoxicated in public, etc.

•30 property offences; including 4 possess property obtained by crime, 1 break & enter, robbery with a firearm and 11 thefts (3 stolen vehicles, 1 stolen bicycle, 1 theft from vehicle, 6 miscellaneous thefts).

•88 traffic related calls.

•15 collisions; including 1 fatal, 1 with serious injuries, and 5 with severe vehicle damage over $10, 000.

•12 impaired driving investigations; including 10 IRPs (6 90-day fails, 3 3-day warns and 1 7-day warn), 1 Criminal Code Impaired and 1 24-hour prohibition.

The next “Coffee with a Cop” will be held at Papa Bear’s Kitchen on Nov. 3, from 9 to 11 a.m.

