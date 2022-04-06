Golden RCMP recap March after busy winter

There were 262 calls to service in March

It was a busy winter according to RCMP. (Black Press Media stock photo)

The Golden/Field RCMP detachment responded to 262 calls for service during the month of March, according to media relations officer Cst. Katherine Robinson.

Of those calls, 35 were persons offences, such as assault, utter threats, harassment and cause disturbances. Of those calls, ten were assaults.

There were also 15 property offences, which include break and enter, theft and mischief of property.

According to RCMP, there were seven thefts and four break and enters throughout the month.

The majority of calls were traffic related, with 111 calls to service.

In total, there were 25 collisions, one of which resulted in fatality.

According to Robinson, winter 2021-22 had a very high number of collisions and road closures, which highlighted the need for vehicle preparedness.

“The most common thing we saw were people inadequately dressed for the cold weather with no warm clothes or appropriate footwear, stranded along the roadways after accidents,” said Robinson.

“It is always important to plan for the worst-case scenario and have an emergency kit ready to go in your car. If you don’t end up needing it, then maybe you can help someone else who does.

“Due to our large detachment area, emergency services are not always able to get to incidents right away, so it is important to look out for yourselves and others in an emergency situation.”

There were also 11 impaired driving investigations, eight of which resulted in Immediate Roadside Prohibitions.

IRPs are given when the operator of a motor vehicle blows a “warn” or a “fail” on a roadside screening device or on refusal to blow.

You can be made to take a responsible driver program, which can cost an additional $930.

There were also two search and rescue calls.

