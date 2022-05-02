Golden RCMP play role in murder investigation

Calgary Police Service would like to thank the Golden RCMP for their assistance

Three have been arrested in relation to a February fire that resulted in fatality. (Black Press Media stock photo)

The Calgary Police Service has identified and arrested multiple people believed to be involved in the murder of Chad Kowalchuk, with the assistance of the Golden RCMP.

Three people have been arrested and charged in relation to this investigation.

Robert Wayne Sims, 30, of Calgary, has been charged with first-degree murder.

Sims was arrested in Radium Hot Springs, B.C., on Wednesday, April 20, by members of the Columbia Valley RCMP and remains in custody.

Justin Angus Boucher, 30, of Calgary, has been charged with first-degree murder and arson and was arrested on March 25.

Ronald Leon Abraham, 41, of Calgary, has been charged with first-degree murder and was arrested on April 7.

On Friday, Feb. 18, 2022, at approximately 5 a.m., emergency responders were called for reports of a house fire in the 100 block of Douglas Ridge Green S.E., in Calgary.

After the fire was extinguished, a victim was found deceased inside the home, and was later identified as Chad Kowalchuk.

“We continue to examine evidence related to the murder of Chad Kowalchuk and believe there were a number of people attending his residence in the days prior to the fire,” said Staff Sergeant Sean Gregson of the Calgary Police Service Homicide Unit.

“This has been an agonizing loss for Chad’s family and friends, and we are asking anyone who has information, or who knows of people who have information, to please come forward.”

Golden-Field RCMP played a role in the investigation.

RCMP