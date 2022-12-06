Golden RCMP attended 62 traffic incidents in November

Golden RCMP have relesed its Novemeber calls for service. Last month Mounties had 167 calls for service, for the following:
•49 persons offences i.e.: assault, utter threats, mischief, cause a disturbance, breach, obstruction, etc.
•15 property offences; including 1 possess property obtained by crime and 6 thefts (2 stolen vehicles, 1 stolen bicycle, 1 theft from vehicle, 3 miscellaneous thefts).
•62 traffic related calls.
•20 collisions; including 1 with serious injuries and 8 with severe vehicle damage over $10, 000. This is an increase from last month.
•4 impaired driving investigations; including 4 IRPs (3 90-day fails and 1 3-day warn)
