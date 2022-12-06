Golden RCMP attended 62 traffic incidents in November

There were 167 calls for service last month

Golden RCMP have relesed its Novemeber calls for service. Last month Mounties had 167 calls for service, for the following:

•49 persons offences i.e.: assault, utter threats, mischief, cause a disturbance, breach, obstruction, etc.

•15 property offences; including 1 possess property obtained by crime and 6 thefts (2 stolen vehicles, 1 stolen bicycle, 1 theft from vehicle, 3 miscellaneous thefts).

•62 traffic related calls.

•20 collisions; including 1 with serious injuries and 8 with severe vehicle damage over $10, 000. This is an increase from last month.

•4 impaired driving investigations; including 4 IRPs (3 90-day fails and 1 3-day warn)

