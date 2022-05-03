Golden radio launches membership drive

The co-op is hoping to soft launch online by the end of summer

Some of the proposed logos for Golden’s local volunteer run radio station that will be hitting the airwaves in 2022. (Photo submitted)

Golden Co-op Radio had launched their first membership drive, as the organization continues to move towards getting on the airwaves.

The drive, which launched last weekend and will last until this Saturday, May 7, is one step in the process to building a community co-op radio station from scratch. Membership costs $20 and helps the Co-op raise funds to help with operations, as well as brings in volunteers who can apply to host shows and receive training in radio programming.

“As a co-op, members are at the heart of the organization and we’re ready to take that next step,” said Brenna Ward, a board member with the co-op.

“This is just another milestone for us, we’ve voted in a board and had an AGM so things are beginning to feel more official and we’re excited about this opportunity.”

As a general member, the $20 membership fee counts for life and gains you access to vote at the Annual General Meeting, serve on committees or the Board, help in the operations of the station, apply to host a show and attend member appreciation events.

There is also an option to become a sustaining member by setting up recurring donations on a monthly or annual basis.

To become a member, sign up at goldencoopradio.ca/become-a-member.

Ward also says that the drive coincides with Emergency Preparedness Week, adding that the co-op hopes that a new community radio station will help fill a need for non-internet based communication. The need was highlighted in early December, when a 36-hour power outage left many in Golden without heat or reliable method of communication to get organized.

“We hope we can fill that gap and it’s just another reason for folks in Golden to invest in radio and get excited,” said Ward.

She says that so far the response to what the startup station has been doing has been positive and that memberships have started to trickle in.

She also noted that they’re looking to soft launch online by the end of the summer, with hopes of transferring to FM air waves in the near future.

“We want to bring quality local programming to the table,” said Ward.

In addition to membership, Ward says that they’ll also be looking for volunteers once things get up and running.

To get involved, she says to message the group on Facebook or reach out to a member.

The project has been in the works for just over a year now, after Golden lost long-time radio host Chris Cameron amid a wave of layoffs at Bell Media.

