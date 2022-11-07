Golden prepares for winter

It can take two to three days for an initial clean-up after a large snow event

Golden finally experienced the first snowfall of the season and residents are gearing up for winter.

The town will clear more than 55 km of roadways and 20 km of trails and sidewalks following each snowfall. However, the snow cleaning will be maintained on a priority basis, established by making sure hills, major streets and emergency routes are cleared first to ensure public safety.

According to the town, once the main routes are taken care of, snow removal continues with remaining town-owned parking areas, remaining residential streets, the airport and then the sidewalks and trails.

The town aims to plow the driveways of senior citizens or persons with disabilities as soon as possible after an initial clean-up has been completed. ⁣⁣⁣⁣

⁣⁣⁣⁣”It can take two to three days for an initial clean-up after a large snow event. Once the first-round plowing and sanding has occurred, the crews then start on ice cutting and snow hauling processes, if required,” read a statement from the town on Facebook.

Intersections, pedestrian crossings, hills and sidewalks get sanded first to ensure public safety.⁣⁣⁣⁣

Residents are encouraged to help clear driveways and help neighbours with clearing snow, by putting the piles off to the right. Shovelling out onto the roadways is a bylaw infraction. As well, keep vehicles off roadways and alleyways before a storm to allow for town snow removal to pass through the area.

For more information on winter maintenance, visit golden.ca/snow.

