Golden museum gets accessibility upgrade

Renovations to make the Golden and District Museum and Archives more accessible just got a leg up from the Columbia Shuswap Regional District.

Directors unanimously approved $23,200 from the Electoral Area A Works Fund for washroom accessibility upgrades at the April 20 board meeting in Salmon Arm.

The Golden and District Historical Society is a not-for-profit organization that owns, operates and maintains the Golden Museum and Archives.

The society had raised $50,355 for the renovation project to provide an accessible washroom. But due to the age of the building, several issues were uncovered and the total cost of the project escalated to $73,555.

The Museum is primarily available for public use and benefit and is not restricted for private purposes.

“This request meets the criteria for support in relation to CSRD Policy F-3, Community Works Fund – Expenditure of Monies,” noted Jodi Pierce in her report to the board. “Eligible recipients for gas tax funding include non-municipal not-for-profit organizations.”

The historical society will be required to maintain records, provide access to auditors, spend funding on eligible costs for eligible projects and report to the CSRD earn the project is complete.

“One of the nice things about regional districts is not only do they support communities, but some of the services need a leg up,” said Area A Director Karen Cathcart. “The museum is such an integral part of the community and we have funded them in partnership with the Town of Golden.”

Cathcart is pleased she was able to support the museum through the Area A Community Works Fund.

“We don’t hand it out left, right and centre, but it is important to support the community.”

Museum Executive Director Brittany Newman had just received the news on Monday.

“It is pretty amazing to hear CSRD and Karen are so fully supportive and willing to help us,” she said enthusiastically. “It’s just absolutely awesome and we are thrilled and excited and extremely grateful”

The Golden & District Historical Society is a volunteer based was formed in 1968 and incorporated in 1969. The society is a member-driven organization with a governing board of eight members that attend executive meetings six times a year. Member meetings are held nine times a year.

