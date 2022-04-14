Golden local Roxy Coatesworth cleans up at National Alpine championships

Golden local Roxy Coatesworth returned from the Alpine Canada U16 National Championships hosted at Mt. Tremblant in Quebec with some serious hardware – podium finishes in all four of her events and claiming overall first place.

Coatesworth earned first in Super G and slalom and second in Giant Slalom and at the overall skills combine.

She entered the competition the top rate skier from B.C.

“It was a hard race, very icy, but a lot of fun,” said Coatesworth.

“Slalom is my favourite, and I was really excited for that because the pitch was great, it was super smooth as well. The second run I was under a lot of pressure because I was in the run for first overall, but I tried my best and it went really well which is cool, and to be able to celebrate with my friends was super cool.”

Coatesworth says she’s happy with her performance, and that while she tried to keep her expectations low, she’s thrilled to be taking home the Taschereau Cup for first overall at the event, and that meeting Valerie Grenier, who just returned from the Beijing Olympics, was a thrill.

She says it was an honour to represent her province as well as her community.

“To go up against people who are from Whistler, it’s cool to say I didn’t come from this big place, I have to travel every morning and get up early to train,” she said.

“Golden has so many opportunities to keep up overall fitness throughout the year, and all the messages of support from everyone in town, the mentions on social media, that was cool.

“And seeing everyone walking around with their Team BC jacket was cool too, representing your province is awesome.”

Coatesworth, who trains out of Lake Louise, says the experience was great and that she had lots of fun training and meeting other athletes, an experience she’s been deprived of the last two seasons due to COVID.

Now, she’s got her sights set on the Canada Winter Games next winter, which are set to be hosted by Prince Edward Island from Feb. 18 until March 5, just under a year away.

Qualification for the winter games will be underway throughout the 2022-23 competitive season.

