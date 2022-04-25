The Golden Light Horse Club is looking for input on emergency preparedness. (Claire Palmer photo)

The Golden Light Horse Club is looking for input on emergency preparedness. (Claire Palmer photo)

Golden Light Horse Club working on emergency preparedness plan

After natural disaster swept the province last year, the club is working towards a formal plan

The Golden Light Horse Club is working towards creating a coordinated Emergency Preparedness Plan for farmers and ranchers in the area and are looking for input during B.C.’s Emergency Preparedness Week from May 1 to May 7.

The Club has been speaking with Kyle Hale from GADSAR and the Golden & Area Emergency Program, which was established late last year after the hydro outage that left Golden without power for 36 hours, to establish what kind of information would be useful for the plan.

There are several things to consider in order to be adequately prepared in case of emergency, such as transportation for animals, where to take shelter, planning for access to water and food, paperwork for animals and how to give your animals the best chance at survival should you need to leave them behind.

The plan is in response to the recent wave of natural disasters that hit B.C. over the last year, from heat domes to wildfires to floods.

To have your input heard in the plan, email goldenligthhorseclub@gmail.com and provide contact information so that the process can get underway.

The Government of Canada offers an outline for emergency preparedness for farm animals n their website, which was developed by Public Safety Canada in collaboration with Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada, Environment Canada, the Canadian Food Inspection Agency, the Canadian Veterinary Medical Association and the provinces and territories.

An electronic version of the plan is available at GetPrepared.ca.

Emergency Preparedness

Previous story
Wings Over the Rockies nature festival returns to the Columbia Valley for 25th year
Next story
More than 60 COVID-19 cases in 2 Okanagan long-term care facility outbreaks

Just Posted

The Golden Light Horse Club is looking for input on emergency preparedness. (Claire Palmer photo)
Golden Light Horse Club working on emergency preparedness plan

The Mission Creek Restoration Initiative in Kelowna is one of 15 projects to receive funding from the Okanagan Basin Water Board. (OBWB photo)
Okanagan communities soak up water grants

A team of Under 13 budding hockey stars from Princeton topped a record season March 20, 2022, when they won the district championships in Revelstoke, taking the final game against Clearwater 7-3. The district title is the highest achievement available for this age group in the province, and the Minor Posse bested five other teams who had all earlier won their league playoffs. Photo submitted
Princeton B.C. is one of four finalists in national Kraft Hockeyville contest

Grand Forks RCMP say they're investigating four suspected cases of drug-impaired driving in the city over the May long weekend. (Stock photo)
Man wanted for Calgary murder arrested in Radium Hot Springs