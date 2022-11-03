Golden holds inagural council meeting

The mayor and six councillors were sworn in on Nov. 1

The Town of Golden held its inaugural council meeting on Nov. 1, swearing in three incumbents, including the mayor, and four new members.

Barrister and solicitor Bruce McKenzie, oversaw the swearing-in of Mayor Ron Oszust, and councillors Chris Hambruch, Kristi Cooper, Joy Guyot, Wes Routley, John Manuel, and Richard Dale.

“I would like to thank past councillors Leslie Adams, Connie Barlow, Eddie Leigan, and Caleb Moss for their many years of commitment to our community. I have a long history with each of them and I will miss them being around the council table,” said Oszust. “That stated, I am excited to have the opportunity to work with the new council.”

Council received two memos from staff, one outlining the administration’s plan for council orientation and the other recapping the 2022 election results and process.

Johnny Stilaeff, president and chief executive officer of Columbia Basin Trust (CBT) provided an update to council on the CBTs’ current and future programs and initiatives. This included resident-directed grants as well as community engagement on a renewed Columbia Basin Management plan.

Paul Adams, from the BC Rural Health Network presented to council and requested the town become a member. Council directed staff to engage in a membership. Council also voted unanimously to endorse the 2022-2024 Resort Development Strategy (RDS) as developed by local tourism stakeholders and approved by the province.

The town’s CFO, Carolyn Brown, gave a presentation on the 2023-2027 financial plan. Council directed staff to develop the 2023 corporate budget and financial plan based on an overall 6 per cent budget increase year over year.

