Golden heads to polls tomorrow

Here’s what you need to know for tomorrow’s election

General voting day for the B.C. municipal elections is Saturday, Oct. 15. (Black Press file photo)

Golden residents will be called to the polls with the municipal election set for Oct. 15.

Here’s what you will vote on:

• One mayor and six councillors to town council.

Eight candidates have stepped forward for council, and will be vying for six spots

Chris Hambruch and John Manuel are the only two incumbents searching for another term on council.

Kristi Cooper, Joy Guyot, Westley Routley, Bryan Stevens, Richard Dale and Chris Glueckler will all be seeking first time spots.

Incumbent mayor Ron Oszust will be seeking a third term, after being elected in 2014 for the first time.

He retained his mayorship in 2018 through acclamation.

Jeremiah Woods has stepped forward as a challenger for mayor.

Woods owns his own business, Camping in the Woods, which rents out stationary restored VW buses for glampers visiting the Golden area.

• One referendum question posed by the Columbia Shuswap Regional District on borrowing funds to construct an indoor aquatic centre.

The CSRD has made their recommendation on the referendum question for the proposed indoor aquatic centre, which states:

“Are you in favour of the Columbia Shuswap Regional District adopting Golden and Area Aquatic Centre Loan Authorization Bylaw No. 5849, 2022, which will permit the Regional District to borrow up to $18 million over a 30-year term to be utilized towards the capital cost to construct an indoor aquatic centre as an addition to the existing Golden and District Recreation Centre?”

Residents in Golden and the CSRD Area A will vote either ‘yes’ or ‘no’ on this.

• Three school trustees for School District No. 6.

Only three people put their name forward for trustee, meaning they were all acclaimed to their positions: Jane Fearing, Scott King and Rhonda Smith

• CSRD Area A Area director.

Karen Cathcart won her third term in the role by acclamation.

• How to vote:

You can vote in a civic election in Golden if you are a resident of Golden or own property in Golden, even if you don’t currently reside in town.

To prove your identity and eligibility to register as a non-resident property elector, please bring with you two pieces of personal identification (ID).

At least one piece of ID must have your signature and one must have your address.

For non-resident property electors, you must bring ID, as well as a property title deed or current Town of Golden property tax receipt.

You must also bring a completed Non-Resident Property Elector Registration Form and Consent Form, if the property is owned jointly with other individuals.

Both can be found on the Town of Golden website.

This applies to CSRD Area A as well for the referendum question.

• Where to vote:

Voting will take place at the Civic Centre, from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m.

For CSRD Area A, voting will take place at the Golden Civic Centre, Parson Community Hall and Chatter Creek Heliport, from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m.

• After the vote:

Election results will be declared on Tuesday, Oct. 18.

The inaugural council meeting will be on Nov. 1.

The mayor’s remuneration is approximately $29,000 per year while a member of council’s remuneration is approximately $16,000 per year.

