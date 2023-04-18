Golden Fire Rescue to conduct training on 7th Street North

The training will include a full burn of the building which will begin at about 7:00 p.m

On Tues. April 18, the Golden Fire Rescue team will be conducting a rescue and fire training program on 7th Street North.

From 10 a.m. until approximately 7 p.m., the team will set up and put out small fires and practice rescue scenarios in the vacant building.

At 7 p.m., Golden Fire Rescue will conduct a full burn of the building for training purposes.

Residents around the area are advised not to be concerned by any visible fire or smoke in the area as all activity will be contained to the building at 907 7th Street North.

Traffic on the street is expected to flow as usual without any road closures and operating hours for local businesses are not expected to change.

Barricades will be set up and certain parts of the streets will be sealed in order to protect the public.

Residents, pedestrians and drivers are asked to respect all barricades and posted signage as well as any requests made by members of the Golden Fire Rescue team with respect to boundaries and barricades.

More information about the Golden Fire Department, including information on how to join, is available online at the Town of Golden’s website.

