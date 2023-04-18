This week, Golden Fire Rescue is undertaking rescue and fire training. (Golden Fire Rescue)

This week, Golden Fire Rescue is undertaking rescue and fire training. (Golden Fire Rescue)

Golden Fire Rescue to conduct training on 7th Street North

The training will include a full burn of the building which will begin at about 7:00 p.m

On Tues. April 18, the Golden Fire Rescue team will be conducting a rescue and fire training program on 7th Street North.

From 10 a.m. until approximately 7 p.m., the team will set up and put out small fires and practice rescue scenarios in the vacant building.

At 7 p.m., Golden Fire Rescue will conduct a full burn of the building for training purposes.

Residents around the area are advised not to be concerned by any visible fire or smoke in the area as all activity will be contained to the building at 907 7th Street North.

Traffic on the street is expected to flow as usual without any road closures and operating hours for local businesses are not expected to change.

Barricades will be set up and certain parts of the streets will be sealed in order to protect the public.

Residents, pedestrians and drivers are asked to respect all barricades and posted signage as well as any requests made by members of the Golden Fire Rescue team with respect to boundaries and barricades.

More information about the Golden Fire Department, including information on how to join, is available online at the Town of Golden’s website.

READ MORE: Avalanche near Invermere claims life of snowmobiler

@505sami_
sami.islam@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Golden

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Murder charge laid in stabbing of Ethan Bespflug, 17 on a Surrey bus
Next story
PODCAST: Net Zero Ready Townhomes

Just Posted

Meet Alana Jung at the artist's reception 5pm to 7pm on Friday, March 31. (Kicking Horse Culture)
Spring events for Kicking Horse Culture

The Golden Golf Club plans to host a series of events throughout the summer. A re-opening date for the club’s 18-hole course is expected to be announced next week. Photo by Best Impressions.
Golden Golf Club opens for 2023 season

The Town of Golden will be picking up yard and garden waste during the annual spring roundup on May 3 (Image via Pixabay)
Town of Golden to conduct spring yard waste roundup on May 3

After 42 years, Sumac Ridge Estate Winery is closing its doors. The winery was the first estate winery in British Columbia. (Sumac Ridge Estate Winery Facebook page)
First B.C. estate winery located in Summerland closes its doors