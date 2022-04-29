It’s been a busy week for the department ahead of the start of wildfire season. (File photo)

Golden Fire Rescue has busy week

The department is reminding the town to be fire safe as wildfire season approaches

Golden Fire Rescue (GFR) responded to a burning complaint at the flats on April 24.

A fire pit was still smouldering at 6 p.m. after a get together failed to properly extinguish their fire.

If at anytime you see people loading pallets or couches to this public area, GFR is asking that you contact them as soon as possible.

GFR responded to three calls over the weekend, including the complaint from the flats, including one call from an individual burning garbage and a call resulting from a grass burn.

The Nicholson Fire Department also responded to a grass fire this month, as dry conditions persisted.

“Conditions have proven that the dryness is carrying over from last year,” said Parker Vaile, Nicholson fire chief, in an email.

“The Nicholson FD would like everyone to use caution and diligence when having fires this spring,” Vaile said.

GFR is using this as an opportunity to remind residents that while Golden has been lucky in past wildfire seasons, it takes one moment of negligence to spark a wildfire.

The fire department is offering the following tips for preparing for wildfire season in BC:

•Make an emergency plan that says how you and your household will respond to disasters, including wildfires.

• Build a 72-hour emergency kit and grab-and-go bags for each member of your household. Learn how to build an emergency kit and a grab-and-go bag atwww.PreparedBC.ca/emergencykit

• FireSmart your home and yard. For example select fire-resistant plants and materials for your yard, keep gutters clean, clean under your deck and maintain your yard. Visit www.FireSmartBC.ca for more tips to FireSmart your home.

• Sign up for Alertable emergency notifications at www.csrd.bc.ca/alertable to keep yourself and others up-to-date on critical events in Golden and Area A, like fires or floods through your mobile phone, by email or voice call alerts.

